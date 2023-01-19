Martinez (illness) is set to play Thursday versus Detroit.
Martinez left Monday's 4-0 loss to Dallas because of the illness, but he returned to practice Wednesday. The 35-year-old has six assists in 41 contests while averaging 19:12 of ice time this season.
