Golden Knights' Alec Martinez: Headed for desert
Martinez was acquired by the Golden Knights from the Kings on Wednesday in exchange for second-round picks in 2020 and 2021, Kings beat writer John Hoven reports.
Prior to sitting out Tuesday's matchup with Winnipeg, Martinez was stuck in a six-game pointless streak and hasn't scored a goal in his last 13 contests. No doubt part of the appeal for Vegas is the fact that Martinez is under contract for one more season at a $4 million cap hit. With Martinez in the fold, Deryk Engelland figures to be the odd man out on the blue line while Nate Schmidt could lose his spot with the No. 2 power-play unit.
