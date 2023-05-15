Martinez provided an assist, five blocked shots, three hits, three shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Oilers in Game 6.

Martinez has produced three assists over his last four outings, accounting for all of his offense through 11 playoff games. He set up Jonathan Marchessault's second of three goals in this contest, which stood as the game-winner and series-clincher. In addition to his growing offense, Martinez has 33 blocked shots, 24 shots on net and a plus-8 rating in the postseason.