Martinez logged a power-play assist and blocked five shots in Thursday's 2-1 overtime win over the Bruins.

Martinez helped out on a Jack Eichel tally in the third period. The assist snapped a five-game point drought for Martinez, who is not typically a consistent contributor on offense. Both of his assists this season have come on the power play, but he's added just four goals with 39 shots on net and 81 blocked through through 25 appearances.