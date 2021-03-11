Martinez delivered an assist Wednesday in a 4-3 loss to the Wild.
Martinez's primary assist in the second period helped rookie defenseman, Dylan Coghlan, net an eventual hat trick. The former now has 11 points (one goal, 10 assists) to complement a plus-9 rating, 22 hits and 73 blocked shots this season.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Alec Martinez: Ends slump with assist•
-
Golden Knights' Alec Martinez: Nets first goal of season•
-
Golden Knights' Alec Martinez: Two PP helpers in win•
-
Golden Knights' Alec Martinez: Productive across categories•
-
Golden Knights' Alec Martinez: Delivers pair of assists•
-
Golden Knights' Alec Martinez: Notches helper in win•