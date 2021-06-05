Martinez (undisclosed) will be in Friday's Game 3 lineup against the Avalanche, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review Journal reports.
Martinez missed Friday's morning skate but it appears he was just getting some extra rest. The 33-year-old blueliner has two goals and 33 blocked shots in nine postseason games. He'll be on the top pair alongside Alex Pietrangelo.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Alec Martinez: Among game-time calls Friday•
-
Golden Knights' Alec Martinez: Tallies on power play•
-
Golden Knights' Alec Martinez: Posts power-play goal•
-
Golden Knights' Alec Martinez: Expected to play Monday•
-
Golden Knights' Alec Martinez: Game-time call Monday•
-
Golden Knights' Alec Martinez: On ice for Game 1 warmups•