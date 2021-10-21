Martinez (undisclosed) left Wednesday's 3-1 loss to the Blues in the third period. Head coach Pete DeBoer didn't have an update on Martinez's status after the game, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.
Martinez was tripped by the Blues' Klim Kostin and fell awkwardly into the boards. The 34-year-old blueliner stayed on the bench briefly before retreating to the locker room. Martinez is tough as nails -- he typically doesn't come out of games unless he has to. He'll be evaluated further ahead of Friday's game versus the Oilers. Martinez logged an assist, two blocked shots and two PIM in 18:44 of ice time prior to his exit.
