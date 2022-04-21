Martinez scored a goal on two shots in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Capitals.

Martinez's first-period tally tied the game at 1-1. The 34-year-old defenseman has been limited to four points in 11 games since he returned from a facial injury. The blueliner is up to seven points, 25 shots, 59 blocked shots and a plus-7 rating through 22 outings overall. Since his return, he's mainly played in a bottom-four role, which is likely to continue to limit his scoring potential.