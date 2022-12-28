Martinez (undisclosed) left Tuesday's game after the first period, Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Sun reports.
There was no update on Martinez's status following the contest. He blocked a shot late in the first period and didn't come out for the second, so that may be the reason for his absence. If Martinez misses time, Ben Hutton figures to draw into the lineup.
