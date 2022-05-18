Martinez was limited to 26 games in 2021-22.

Martinez posted eight points, 32 shots on net and 68 blocked shots, but it was a four-plus-month absence due to a facial laceration that derailed his season. The Golden Knights likely missed his steady defensive presence, and he's been known to put up solid scoring numbers in the past as well. He'll be 35 years old at the start of the 2022-23 campaign and his selfless shot-blocking tends to make him a significant injury risk for fantasy managers. When healthy, he can be expected to fill a top-four role.