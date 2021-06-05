Martinez (undisclosed) posted an assist, four shots on goal, four hits and four blocked shots in Friday's 3-2 win over the Avalanche in Game 3.

The 33-year-old defenseman was a healthy scratch entering Friday, but he logged 22:53 of ice time in the contest. Martinez has managed two goals, one assist, 37 blocks, 18 shots on net, 14 hits and a minus-2 rating in 10 playoff outings. His relentless effort on defense tends to take a toll on his body, but the veteran will likely tough it out more often than not -- he plays a key top-four role on defense.