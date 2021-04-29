Martinez registered an assist, three blocked shots, two hits and two PIM in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Avalanche.

Martinez had the secondary helper on William Karlsson's goal 10 seconds into the game. The 33-year-old Martinez has managed eight points and a plus-14 rating in 13 appearances in April. For the season, the veteran blueliner is at 27 points (seven goals, 20 helpers), 147 blocks, 73 shots on net and a plus-28 rating in 47 outings.