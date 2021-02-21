Martinez brushed twine Saturday in a 3-2 loss to the Avalanche outdoors in Lake Tahoe.
This was a nice heads-up play from the defenseman. Martinez scooped up a rebound from an Alex Pietrangelo shot, and Avs goalie Philipp Grubauer's line of sight was blocked by the opposition. While this counts as the first goal of the season for Martinez, he does have eight apples and a whopping 52 blocked shots to remain a steady option in both season-long and DFS formats.
