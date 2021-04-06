Martinez scored twice on five shots and blocked two shots in Monday's 6-1 win over the Blues.
Martinez tallied the Golden Knights' second and third tallies in the blowout win. The 33-year-old defenseman is up to seven goals, 22 points, a plus-16 rating, 58 shots on net and 118 blocked shots through 37 contests this year.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Alec Martinez: Reaches 20-point mark•
-
Golden Knights' Alec Martinez: Adds insurance tally•
-
Golden Knights' Alec Martinez: Offers helper in loss•
-
Golden Knights' Alec Martinez: Supplies two helpers•
-
Golden Knights' Alec Martinez: Strong at both ends•
-
Golden Knights' Alec Martinez: Sparks win against St. Louis•