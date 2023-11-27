Martinez (lower body) is not expected to play during Vegas' three-game road trip, according to head coach Bruce Cassidy.

Martinez, who has been out of action since Nov. 19 against Pittsburgh, has three goals, one assist, 18 shots on net and 46 blocked shots over 14 appearances this season. His next chance to play will be Saturday against Washington. With Shea Theodore (upper body) also unavailable, Kaedan Korczak and Brayden Pachal could compete for playing time on the Vegas blue line.