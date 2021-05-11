Martinez (foot) will not be available for Monday's contest against Colorado, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.
It's unclear when Martinez was injured but Vegas may be forced to play with just 15 skaters Monday due to injuries and salary cap constraints. The 33-year-old blueliner has 32 points this season, including 10 over the last 13 games. He'll be questionable for Wednesday's season finale in San Jose.
