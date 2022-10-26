Martinez logged an assist and blocked four shots in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Sharks.

Martinez helped out on a William Karlsson tally in the third period. The assist was Martinez's first point in eight games this year, as he's been much more of a presence on defense. The 35-year-old has racked up a staggering 36 blocked shots to go with eight shots on goal, four PIM and a plus-1 rating. His ability to protect the net comes with a heightened injury risk -- it's been six seasons since he last played in every contest.