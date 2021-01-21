Martinez produced an assist in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Coyotes.

Martinez set up defense partner Shea Theodore for the opening tally just 5:18 into the game. That continues a productive start to the year for Martinez, who has three assists, a plus-5 rating and 15 blocked shots through four games. While the 33-year-old rearguard probably won't pile up points at this rate all year, he can still maintain fantasy value through his solid defensive metrics.