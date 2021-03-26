Martinez produced an assist, four blocked shots and two shots on goal in Thursday's 5-1 loss to the Avalanche.
Martinez had the secondary helper on Max Pacioretty's tally 40 seconds into the game. In just 31 outings this year, Martinez has 17 points, exceeding his production from 51 appearances in 2019-20. The 33-year-old blueliner also leads the league with 96 blocked shots, and he's added a plus-13 rating, 44 shots on net and 26 hits.
