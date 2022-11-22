Martinez produced two assists, blocked three shots and went plus-4 in Monday's 5-4 win over the Canucks.

Martinez helped out on Mark Stone's second-period tally and set up William Carrier's second goal of the game in the third. The pair of assists doubled Martinez's point total for the year to four helpers in 20 contests. The 35-year-old defensive specialist has added a league-leading 91 blocked shots, 16 shots on net and a plus-11 rating as a key part of the Golden Knights' top four.