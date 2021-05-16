Martinez (foot) is on the ice for pregame warmups ahead of Game 1 against Minnesota and appears set to play, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.
Martinez sat out the last two games of the season with the foot issue, but it looks like he'll return for playoff action. He scored at the best rate of his career in 2020-21, recording 32 points in 53 games (0.60 points per game).
