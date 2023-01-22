Martinez scored a goal, logged an assist, doled out three hits, blocked four shots and went plus-5 in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Capitals.

With Vegas scuffling of late, Martinez was moved up to the top pairing alongside Alex Pietrangelo. That paid off immediately, as Martinez opened the scoring 2:17 into the game and helped out on a Nicolas Roy goal a few minutes later. The goal was Martinez's first of the season -- he's up to eight points, 39 shots on net, 146 blocked shots, 29 hits and a plus-11 rating through 43 contests.