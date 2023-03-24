Martinez (personal) won't play in Edmonton on Saturday.
Martinez has returned to Vegas for personal reasons. He will be replaced in the lineup by Ben Hutton. Martinez has only two goals and 13 points in 67 games this season, but does have 216 blocked shots.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Alec Martinez: Provides helper Sunday•
-
Golden Knights' Alec Martinez: Posts 10th assist•
-
Golden Knights' Alec Martinez: Unlikely hero in overtime•
-
Golden Knights' Alec Martinez: Chips in with helper•
-
Golden Knights' Alec Martinez: Posts assist Sunday•
-
Golden Knights' Alec Martinez: One of each in win•