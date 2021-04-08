Martinez (undisclosed) is not on the ice for warmups and is expected to miss Wednesday's game versus the Blues, Gary Lawless of the Golden Knights' official site reports.

Martinez hadn't missed a game this year prior to Wednesday, racking up 22 points and 118 blocked shots in 37 outings. The exact reason for his absence is unclear, but the 33-year-old defenseman will try to be ready for Friday's game versus the Coyotes.