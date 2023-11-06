Martinez (undisclosed) will not suit up Sunday against Anaheim, Ben Gotz of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
Martinez missed the first four games of the season with an upper-body issue but it's unclear if this is related. He has two points in eight appearances this year. Kaedan Korczak will replace him in the lineup Sunday.
