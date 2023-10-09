Martinez (upper body) was placed on injured reserve Sunday, Ben Gotz of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Martinez was injured near the end of the preseason and will now miss at least three games to start the 2023-24 campaign. The veteran blueliner scored three goals and 14 points in 77 contests last year. With Martinez and Zach Whitecloud (upper body) both on injured reserve, Brayden Pachal and Ben Hutton will likely see some action early on.