Martinez (upper body) will suit up for Friday's preseason matchup with San Jose.
Martinez was dealing with a minor injury over the last week but he'll be on the ice Friday. The 35-year-old blueliner was limited to 26 games last season while dealing with a facial injury. As of now, he should be healthy for the start of the regular season.
