Martinez posted an assist and four blocked shots in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Blackhawks.

Martinez helped out on a Paul Cotter power-play goal in the third period. The 36-year-old Martinez doesn't see much power-play time, and what little he gets will likely dry up when Alex Pietrangelo (upper body) is ready to return. Martinez has a goal, an assist, five blocked shots, three shots on net and two hits over two contests this season. He's settled in quickly with his usual top-four role since returning from an upper-body injury.