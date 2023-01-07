According to coach Bruce Cassidy, there's a chance Martinez (undisclosed) will play Saturday versus LA, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.
Martinez's status versus the Kings will presumably boil down to a game-time decision. The 35-year-old defender has been limited to just five helpers through 37 games this season, so most fantasy managers shouldn't need to keep tabs on his availability.
