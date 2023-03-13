Martinez notched an assist, two shots on goal, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 5-3 win over the Blues.
Martinez has a goal and an assist over his last three games, though it's not expected the 35-year-old can continue to generate offense more regularly. He's at two goals, 10 helpers, 60 shots on net, a plus-19 rating and 201 blocked shots through 63 contests this season. His shot-blocking prowess keeps him in a top-four role as a purely defensive contributor.
