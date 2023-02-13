Martinez notched an assist and two blocked shots in Sunday's 7-2 win over the Ducks.

Martinez helped out on a Jack Eichel goal in the third period. The assist ended a six-game point drought for Martinez, who continues to produce offense infrequently this season. He's consistent in one other area -- shot blocking, as he's logged multiple blocks in four straight outings. He's up to nine points, 158 blocked shots, 48 shots on net, 32 hits and a plus-14 rating in 50 appearances.