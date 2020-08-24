Martinez had a power-play assist, three hits and four blocked shots in Sunday's 5-0 win over the Canucks in Game 1.

Martinez picked up the secondary helper on Reilly Smith's tally in the second period. In nine postseason games, Martinez has racked up a goal and four assists, along with 26 blocked shots and a plus-10 rating. He's been a solid contributor at both ends of the ice for Vegas since coming over via trade from the Kings at the deadline.