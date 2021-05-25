Martinez scored a power-play goal on two shots and blocked three shots in Monday's 4-2 loss to the Wild in Game 5.

Martinez brought the Golden Knights back within a goal at 9:43 of the second period. Despite a high shot volume as a team (40 on net), they were unable to find an equalizer. The 33-year-old defenseman was a game-time decision ahead of Game 5, but he was good to go. He plays a physically taxing style -- Martinez has 21 blocks and six hits through five playoff contests, in addition to one assist and 10 shots on net.