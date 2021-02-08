Martinez notched a power-play assist, four blocked shots, three shots on goal and a pair of hits in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Kings.

Martinez put in a vintage performance against his former team, doing a little of everything while leading Vegas skaters with 25:19 of ice time. The 33-year-old has been excellent through nine games this year. He's racked up six helpers and a plus-7 rating, as well as 33 blocks and 12 hits. He's mostly a defensive player at this stage of his career, but Martinez has rediscovered his playmaking touch in Vegas, making him a viable option for fantasy managers in standard formats.