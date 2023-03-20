Martinez logged an assist, six blocked shots, two hits and two shots on goal in Sunday's 7-2 win over the Blue Jackets.

Martinez has posted three points and a plus-7 rating over his last six contests. The increase in offense is nice, but it's the shot-blocking that stands out the most. The 35-year-old blueliner has 13 points, 214 blocks, 62 shots on net and a plus-20 rating through 66 appearances.