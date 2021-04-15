Martinez recorded an assist and a plus-4 rating in Wednesday's 6-2 win over the Kings.

Martinez set up Tomas Nosek for the opening tally 7:18 into the game. The 33-year-old Martinez ended a three-game mini-slump with the assist. He's produced 23 points, 126 blocked shots, 62 shots on net and a plus-21 rating through 41 appearances this season. The addition of Mattias Janmark will likely eat into Martinez's power-play duties, but that's a secondary factor for fantasy managers who want to roster the blueliner.