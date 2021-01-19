Martinez blocked seven shots Sunday in a 4-2 win over the Coyotes.
Martinez makes for an intriguing fantasy pick due to his two-way skills. The Michigan native has amassed two assists, three hits, and 14 blocked shots to complement a plus-4 rating through three games this season. Even when he stalls offensively, the veteran blueliner typically makes up for it with his sound own-zone production.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Alec Martinez: Strong defensive presence•
-
Golden Knights' Alec Martinez: Tallies lone goal in loss•
-
Golden Knights' Alec Martinez: Assists in consecutive outings•
-
Golden Knights' Alec Martinez: Earns helper in win•
-
Golden Knights' Alec Martinez: Posts power-play assist•
-
Golden Knights' Alec Martinez: Strikes on power play•