Martinez blocked seven shots Sunday in a 4-2 win over the Coyotes.

Martinez makes for an intriguing fantasy pick due to his two-way skills. The Michigan native has amassed two assists, three hits, and 14 blocked shots to complement a plus-4 rating through three games this season. Even when he stalls offensively, the veteran blueliner typically makes up for it with his sound own-zone production.

