Martinez notched an assist, two shots on goal and four blocked shots in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Penguins.

Martinez has embraced a larger role with three assists over the last five games. He'll likely continue to see big minutes with Shea Theodore (upper body) and Ben Hutton (upper body) among the Golden Knights' injured defensemen. Martinez is up to eight points, 43 shots on net and 95 blocked shots through 29 appearances this season.