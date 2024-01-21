Martinez notched an assist, two shots on goal and four blocked shots in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Penguins.
Martinez has embraced a larger role with three assists over the last five games. He'll likely continue to see big minutes with Shea Theodore (upper body) and Ben Hutton (upper body) among the Golden Knights' injured defensemen. Martinez is up to eight points, 43 shots on net and 95 blocked shots through 29 appearances this season.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Alec Martinez: Assists in consecutive games•
-
Golden Knights' Alec Martinez: Helps out on power play•
-
Golden Knights' Alec Martinez: Scores in loss•
-
Golden Knights' Alec Martinez: Back from IR•
-
Golden Knights' Alec Martinez: Shifts to IR•
-
Golden Knights' Alec Martinez: Not on road trip•