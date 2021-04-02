Martinez notched an assist and five blocked shots in Thursday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Wild.

Martinez picked up the secondary helper on William Karlsson's first-period goal. The 33-year-old Martinez reached the 20-point mark for the first time since the 2017-18 season. This year, he has five goals, 15 helpers, 113 blocked shots, 51 shots on net and a plus-14 rating through 35 contests. He's a true all-situations defenseman, with his only weak spot coming in a lack of hits (27).