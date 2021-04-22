Martinez produced an assist and three blocked shots in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Sharks.

Martinez earned the secondary helper on a Jonathan Marchessault goal in the first period. With four assists in his last five games, Martinez has been a regular contributor to the offense. The 33-year-old has 26 points, 71 shots on net, a plus-25 rating, 142 blocked shots and 34 hits through 45 contests overall.