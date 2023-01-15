Martinez produced an assist and two shots on goal in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Oilers.

Martinez had been held off the scoresheet in his last five outings, and he also missed four games with a lower-body injury. The shot-blocked specialist had the secondary helper on William Karlsson's second-period marker Saturday. Martinez is up to six helpers, 36 shots on net, a plus-6 rating and a league-leading 141 blocked shots through 40 contests this season. The No. 2 shot-blocker in the league, Jacob Trouba, has 105.