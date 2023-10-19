Martinez (upper body) will make his season debut Thursday versus the Jets, Ben Gotz of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
Martinez missed the first four games of the season while on injured reserve. The 36-year-old shot-blocking specialist should slot into a top-four role. He may also see some power-play time while Alex Pietrangelo (upper body) remains out.
