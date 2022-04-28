Martinez scored a goal and blocked two shots in Wednesday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Blackhawks.
All three of Martinez's goals this season have come in the last eight games. The defenseman is up to eight points, 31 shots on net, 67 blocked shots and a plus-6 rating through 25 appearances.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Alec Martinez: Knocks in goal•
-
Golden Knights' Alec Martinez: Earns one of each Tuesday•
-
Golden Knights' Alec Martinez: Gets first helper since return•
-
Golden Knights' Alec Martinez: Activated off injured reserve•
-
Golden Knights' Alec Martinez: Remains out Tuesday•
-
Golden Knights' Alec Martinez: Skating Monday•