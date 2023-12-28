Martinez scored a goal on three shots and went minus-2 in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to the Ducks.

The goal snapped an eight-game point drought for Martinez, who also missed 12 contests in that span with a lower-body injury. He hasn't been back to 100 percent yet -- in his five games since returning, he's yet to exceed 18 minutes of ice time, a mark he reached in 11 of his 14 outings prior to the injury. The 36-year-old has four goals, one assist, 27 shots on net, 55 blocked shots and a minus-1 rating through 19 appearances this season.