Martinez scored a goal while playing 19:02 minutes in Thursday's 5-3 win over Winnipeg.

Martinez missed four games to open the year after suffering an upper-body injury late in training camp. The 36-year-old blueliner made an impact in his season debut, scoring a goal in the second period to put Vegas ahead 3-1. Martinez played in 77 games last year, tallying three goals and 14 points while adding a league-most 244 blocked shots. He's expected to skate alongside Nicolas Hague on the Knights' second pairing while potentially logging time on the power play while Alex Pietrangelo (upper body) is sidelined.