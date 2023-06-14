Martinez scored a goal and blocked five shots in Tuesday's 9-3 win over the Panthers in Game 5.

Nine years to the day after he secured the Kings' 2014 Stanley Cup title with an overtime goal, Martinez came up big again in a championship-clinching win. The defenseman scored both of his goals this postseason over the last four games, and he finished with seven points and 57 blocked shots in 22 outings. The 35-year-old is entering the final year of his contract in 2023-24, but he figures to play it with the Golden Knights as a steady defensive presence in their top four.