Martinez (lower body) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Sun reports.
Martinez, who hasn't been in the lineup since Nov. 19, should not be expected to play Saturday against Washington following his move to the IR list. It's unclear at this time when he will be available to return. In 14 appearances this season, he has provided three goals, one assist, 18 shots on net and 46 blocked shots.
