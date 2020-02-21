Golden Knights' Alec Martinez: Shines in Vegas debut

Martinez notched a goal, an assist, four blocked shots and a plus-3 rating in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Lightning.

Martinez earned just his second multi-point effort of the season, ending a six-game point drought that marked the end of his time with the Kings. He's at 10 points, 89 blocks and 60 shots on net through 42 contests this year. Martinez figures to work his way into a top-four role eventually in Vegas -- he may be worth a look in deeper formats now that he's away from the Kings' anemic offense.