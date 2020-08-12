Martinez picked up an assist, blocked four shots and went plus-3 in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Blackhawks in Game 1 of their first-round series.

Martinez had the secondary assist on Shea Theodore's opening tally in the second period, the former's first point in four playoff outings this year. The 33-year-old Martinez had 16 points in 51 regular-season games, but eight of those points came in just 10 appearances with the Golden Knights after he was traded from the Kings.