Martinez scored a goal on four shots, blocked four shots and added three hits in Friday's 4-3 overtime win over the Blues.

Martinez tallied with 10 seconds left in the second period to give the Golden Knights some life heading into the intermission. The 33-year-old defenseman has only reached double-digit goals twice in his career, but he'll have up to three more games to reach the mark. The Michigan native is up to 31 points, 85 shots, 159 blocks and a plus-26 rating in 52 appearances.